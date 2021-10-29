I’m the ‘tactical’ terror – Annor Walker issues warning to RTU ahead of GPL opener

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker has signaled a strong warning to Real Tamale United ahead of their Ghana Premier League matchday 1 clash at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Walker, head coach of the Black Stars B, has been preparing his side feverishly ahead of the first game of the season.



After spending almost 14 days in camp in Prampram, Walker feels his side is ready to take on the charge of the season.



He tells Asempa FM’s SportsNite host Enoch Worlanyo he is ready to face the newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side.

“I’m the terror. I’m going to Tamale to face them and they should get ready for me,” he said.



RTU secured promotion to back to the top-flight league after finishing top of Zone 1 in the Division One League.