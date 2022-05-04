11
Menu
Sports

I'm told I'm the most hated Ghanaian footballer - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan12121313133313112121212121 Asamoah Gyan

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has emotionally revealed he’s very much aware of how some Ghanaians despise him despite his incredible achievements.

The 36-year-old made this revelation during the launch of his ‘LeGyandary’ book over the weekend.

On the flip side, he acknowledged the love most Ghanaians have for him outweighs the hatred which serves as his main source of consolation.

"Sometimes I see people on the streets and then they tell me you are the most hated player in Ghanaian history but they also tell me I’m the most loved. I always sit down and ask myself why the hated part? And then I came to understand that it comes with the territory that I put myself.

"I put myself into this position, when I started nobody knew who Asamoah Gyan was. It got to a time they knew it and with the support of my brother who I always mention.

"He is the key, he is the one behind my success. Sometimes criticism comes and people blame him for being a bad influence but they don’t know what he has done in the background," he added.

Gyan remains the country's all-time top goalscorer with 51 goals.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet
Related Articles: