I’m upset, devastated – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Ghana’s exit from 2021 AFCON

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has laid into the Black Stars for their horrendous performance at the 2021 Africa Cup Nations.



Gyan, on Supersport could not hold back as he criticized the team for not showing enough desire in the tournament.



The former Black Stars captain said the Black Stars failed to give Ghanaians something to smile about.



Gyan said he devastated and feels let down by the by how Ghana played at tournament in Cameroon.

“I’m devastated and sad. You cannot win a game with this kind of attitude. I saw the real Ghana when we went a man down. We didn’t see the real Ghana throughout this tournament.



“I’m a bit upset because why do you have to push when you have ten men when you can actually do same with eleven men. I can’t understand. I have been in the game for a long time and it’s one of those things but I’m very disappointed in this game.



“We didn’t play with any determination and desire. If we had gone home with good performance, Ghanaians will be proud. We gave the people nothing to talk about”, he said.



Ghana exited the tournament on Tuesday, January 18, 2021 after losing 3-2 to Comoros in the final Group C game of the tournament.



The Black Stars failed to win a game in the tournament and left with just a point that came in their game against Gabon.