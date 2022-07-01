I'm very bitter - 'Golden Boy' Abdul Razak cries about neglect by GFA

1978 African footballer of the year, 'Golden Boy' Abdul Razak

Abdul Razak wins the 1978 African Footballer of the Year award

Abdul Razak wins Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko



Malian side Stade Malien appoint Abdul Razak as head coach



1978 African Footballer of the year, Abdul Razak popularly known as Golden Boy, is saddened by the neglect of former players who have top coaching certificates when appointing national team coaches.



According to the former Asante Kotoko coach, he has been abandoned by the past Ghana Football Association hierarchy and the current administration when it comes to national team appointments.



Abdul Razak, who ended Accra Hearts of Oak's dominance after winning the Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko in 2003, has bragged about his accomplishments and explains why he deserves a position coaching the national team.

He believes that no other national team coach has a better track record than him.



"I have won everything there is to win as a coach here in Ghana and in other African countries. I have won trophies as a coach in Benin, Ivory Coast, Mali, and here in Ghana with Asante Kotoko, but still, I'm not recognized in this country with national team appointments.



"I'm very bitter about this and it saddens my heart because I dully served this nation and I'm a better coach with all the better credentials and even CAF have awarded me in the past as a coach," A teary Abdul Razak said in an interview with Saddick Adams on Accra-based Angel FM.



Abdul Razak has won trophies with Asante Kotoko, Dragons de l'Ouémé, and Stade Malien of Mali.



He was also a key player in the Black Stars' 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winning team.

Watch Abdul Razak's statement in the video below from 1:25:







JE/BOG