I'm very disappointed in Gabon - Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew is disappointed with the way and manner Gabon threw fair play to the dogs and scored their equalizer against Ghana.

Ghana scored in the first half through captain Andre Ayew's long range strike from outside the penalty box.



The Al Sadd forward sold the Gabon defender a dummy and shot from the edge of the D into the right bottom corner to hand Ghana the lead.



Kofi Kyereh sustained an injury and Ghana kicked the ball out for their teammate to be treated when play restarted Gabon effected the throw and went and scored through substitute Jim Allevinnah in the 88th minute.



He evaded the block of Andy Yiadom and shot across goalkeeper Wollacot to pull parity.

Speaking during the post match press conference the Ghana captain explained what resulted in the mass brawl between the two sides which ended up with Benjamin Tetteh being shown a red card.



"We had the ball out , because our man was on the floor ,we expected them to give us back the ball but they went on to score. I am very disappointed in Gabon" he lamented.



Ghana will play against Comoros in their last group game.