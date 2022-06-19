0
I’m very pleased Andy Yiadom has committed his future to Reading FC - Mark Bowen

Andy Yiadom 1a1dk9o4937mv17y9xlaf2sn0x (1) Reading FC defender, Andy Yiadom

Head of Football Operations at Reading FC, Mark Bowen is delighted Andy Yiadom has committed his future to the club and is confident the Ghanaian will play a key role next season as they eye Premier League promotion.

The 30-year-old, who was crowned ‘Player of the Season’ by the Royals fans last month, signed a new three-year contract at the club.

Yiadom will now be in blue and white hoops until 2025 and the club now may well have at least one representative at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar when Ghana take on Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay later this year.

"In Andy, we have a player who makes a positive impact on every game in which he plays for this club,” Head of Football Operations, Mark Bowen said as quoted by the club's official website.

"He has a wise head on experienced shoulders and he is a real leader, both on and off the pitch. By putting pen to paper on this long-term deal, I’m very pleased he has committed his future to the club and I am certain he will play an important part in what we hope to achieve next season and beyond."

Last season, he made a total of 38 starts for the Royals, absent for a period only in January when he represented his country in the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon alongside fellow full-back Abdul Baba Rahman.

