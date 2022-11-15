I’m very sorry to those who couldn’t make it to Qatar - Otto Addo

Otto Addo addressing the Black Stars during a qualifier

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has apologized to players who failed to make the cut for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Dortmund assistant coach announced his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup this morning and there were a lot of casualties some due to injuries and others due to the personal choices of the coach.



Jojo Wollacot, Baba Iddrisu, and Richard Ofori were all dropped because of injuries while the likes of Mubarak Wakaso, Felix Afena-Gyan, Jeffrey Schlupp, Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru among several others were not fancies by Otto Addo.



Speaking to the media, the Black Stars coach apologized to those players who fell by the road side and could not reach Qatar.

“I want to have a well-balanced team and sometimes this brings me to difficult decisions. There were some very close decisions and I’m very sorry to those who couldn’t make it to the team due to injuries or due to my decision,” he said.



Otto Addo added that he was well aware of the task at hand and picked a team he felt could compete in Qatar.



“Surely, I have the last word because I know how I want to play. It’s a pity but this is football and this is the job I took, and I have to do it well. I have to do everything well just to serve the country and to bring the best possible squad onto the pitch.”