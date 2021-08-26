I’m working on my weight but I feel young – Gyan

Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Black Stars, with 51 goals

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has said he is working on his weight to enable him return to the field and deliver as he has always done.

Gyan who plays for Legon Cities has not been in the best of shape after he returned home to play in the Ghana Premier League.



With the delayed AFCON scheduled to plays in Cameroon next year, there are concerns if the all-time leading scorer for Ghana will be included in the squad.



But speaking to Accra-based TV3, Gyan said he feels young and expressed confidence of returning to field once he works on his weight.



The former Sunderland striker said: “Back from injuries I wasn’t able to maintain my weight and that was my main problem. The weight issue is my problem but when it comes to football, I don’t have any problem with football…



“I couldn’t make so much impact [in the GPL] because anytime I try to push I get an injury and the injury was also part of it but at the end of the day the season is over. This year, I’m trying to stay focus 100 percent and make sure I can do something if not then I can call it a day that is what I’m looking at.”

“There are lots of things that I’ve seen and need to tackle about the weight issue, I’ll just have to work on it and see. If I’m able to do this, then everybody is going to see the Asamoah Gyan they know. Age -wise I feel so young, people saw me growing up and they think I’m older but I’m not old it’s just physical …people can talk but at the end of the day I just want to be myself, I just want to stay focus and make sure I do what I have to do to be back on the field and I can deliver as everybody wants,” he stated.



He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.



With six goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.



Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, helping the team finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.