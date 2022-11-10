0
I’m working strongly to return to Europe – Bibiani Goldstars Ibrahim Laar

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars forward Ibrahim Laar says he is working tirelessly to make a return to Europe.

The 25-year-old who joined the Bibiani-based club before the start of the season from Eleven Wonders has been excellent so far.

Laar has scored two goals in five games for Bibiani Goldstars in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the enterprising forward who dreams of playing for Real Madrid or Dortmund says he is working extremely hard to return to Europe having played in Denmark.

“My ambition is to play for Real Madrid or join Borussia Dortmund at some point,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

“I am working towards it. I played in Denmark previously and I am working strongly to return to Europe.”

He scored 10 goals in the top flight last season for Techiman Eleven Wonders.

With his first two goals of the season, Laar is second-joint top scorer of the Ghana Premier League.

