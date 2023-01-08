I’m worried about our defensive lapses - Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu has said he is worried about his side’s defensive lapses after their 3-1 defeat to Accra Lions on Saturday.

The Royals shipped in three goals in the final 15 minutes of their Ghana Premier League matchday 11 encounter against Lions in Sogakope, something the former Kotoko boss is not enthused about.



At his post-match presser, Konadu attributed his team’s fourth defeat of the season to a lack of concentration.



“We played well in the first half but in the second half, the boys lost concentration a little bit and their opening goal gave them life,” he said.

“I am a bit worried about our defensive lapses and we will work on them in training, the same way our men upfront will need to be more clinical.”



The loss leaves Legon Cities 7th on the league log after eleven rounds of games.



The Royals will be looking to bounce back when they host Dreams FC on Thursday, January 12 in round 12 of the Ghana Premier League.