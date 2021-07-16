I’m young but more experienced than most of my critics - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer has responded to criticisms from certain people who target his young age as a source of the doubt after being handed the top CEO job at Ghana’s most successful football club.

According to him, age is not synonymous with experience.



Speaking on Happy Sports with Ohene Brenya Bampoe, the young Porcpunie Warriors CEO said he is not bothered when described by some football people as ‘That Boy’.



“I have no problem with people calling me ‘That Boy’, age is not synonymous to experience. Most football people think age is experience. At my age, I have been in football for 16 good years. The kind of experience I have, some don’t have.



“I have been a Club President and worked with world-renowned football companies. Though I am young in terms of age, not on issues of football,” he added.

Some critics of Nana Yaw Amponsah, such as former Asante Kotoko management member, Yamoah Afrifa Ponko have been very critical about his age since being appointed the CEO of Kotoko.



Nana Yaw Amponsah until his appointment as Kotoko CEO was the president of lower-tier Phar Rangers football club and he unsuccessfully run to become the GFA President in October 2019.



However, the GFA has suspended his team Phar Rangers from all competitions for a period of five years. This follows the club’s decision to withdraw from the second-tier league and all other competitions organized by the GFA – a decision that was ultimately rescinded.