I made an £18 billion bid for Chelsea – Wontumi claims

Ghanaian politician and businessman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly referred to as ‘Chairman Wontumi’ has revealed that he has made a bid of £18 billion to purchase English Football Club, Chelsea.



The New Patriotic Party Regional Chairman made an initial $3.1billion bid for the club after he declared his interest to buy Chelsea.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako disclosed that his lawyers urged him to hold on with his new bid.

According to him, when his lawyers met with the owner of Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich, the Russian businessman claim the club owed him some amount of money.



“We submitted about 18 billion bid to Chelsea, this is all part of our assets. We have not only seen the business in buying Chelsea but we’ve seen the politics in it. Because the government has seized the assets of Abramovic and at the moment when my lawyers met him, he said the club owns him, 1.5 billion,” Wontumi told GhanaWeb.



“So what this means is that it is not only about 3 billion so in reality, you cannot benefit. It is going to be about 4.5 billion,” he added.



He explained that, though he has the amount of money to buy the club, his biggest issue is sustaining his ownership for decades like the Russian businessman.



“It is not only about buying the team but how you are going to sustain the team and you know Abramovic has owned this team about 20 years now, so if we are going to pay 4.5 billion, the lawyers have told me to hold on for a little,” the Ghanaian business magnate stated.

Roman Abramovich, put Chelsea up for sale in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



