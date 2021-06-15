I might join Anderlecht permanently – Majeed Ashimeru

Ghanaian football player, Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru says he might join Anderlecht on a permanent transfer as there are ongoing talks between the Belgian club and his parent club, Red Bull Salzburg.

Ashimeru spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Anderlecht. In his six months stay, the 23-year-old played 12 times and scored one goal.



Though not impressive, Anderlecht saw something special in the midfielder and want to exercise their option to buy, which was included in the loan deal.



“RB Salzburg are still communicating with Anderlecht and probably I might move there permanently. I don’t really know where I am going right now, but in the next few days I will know if I am going back to Anderlecht or staying with Red Bull,” he revealed on Tv3.

Before his loan move to Anderlecht, Ashimeru made 13 appearances for Salzburg, including two in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.



The former WAFA player moved to Salzburg in 2017, with his current contract with the Austrian giants due to expire in May 2024.