I might return to Black Stars job in future – Otto Addo

Former Ghana coach, Otto Addo

Former Ghana coach, Otto Addo believes he might return to the Black Stars in future after his contract with the German club, Borussia Dortmund ends.

Otto Addo resigned as Black Stars' head coach after their exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Borussia Dortmund trainer qualified Ghana for the tournament after eliminating Nigeria in the playoffs and also became the first Ghana coach to win a game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Despite stepping down as Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has refused to close his door on a possible return to the Ghana national team.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Otto Addo said, "Surely, maybe one day I'll get the chance to work again with the GFA, but for the next two-and-a-half years, I have a contract with Borussia Dortmund and I have to respect it," he said at the team's Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Doha.



Otto Addo was unable to qualify Ghana for the knockout phase of the World Cup.



