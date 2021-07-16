I might stay in Europe but not in England - Christian Atsu

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu is unsure of his future after leaving English Premier League side Newcastle United after the expiration of his contract.

The 29 year old is now without a club after he was frozen out for the entirety of the 2020/2021 season by Newcastle United after he was told he is surplus to requirements.



He says he is still weighing up his options but would prefer some warm weather countries but adds that he has enjoyed his stay in England and currently has offers from there but wants to move on.



Atsu further adds that he would prefer his next club to be in Europe but there are a lot of offers on the table.



"I am weighing up my options,” he says. “I would prefer it to be warm weather, but we’ll see. I’ve loved being in England and I have offers from here but I think I need to move away. I might stay in Europe. I have to decide,” he said.



The Ghanaian started his European adventure with Portuguese giants FC Porto after joining their youth ranks from defunct Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy in Ghana.



He was sent on loan to Portuguese side Rio Ave for his first full senior season in European football after spending two years with the Porto U-19 side where he shinned.

It was his breakthrough season as he made 27 appearances 23 of which were starts for Rio Ave and scored six goals that season.



He was immediately handed a call up to the Black Stars back home in 2012 for a game against Lesotho scoring on his debut after coming on and endearing himself to the Ghanaian football fanatics.



Since then he has played many times for Ghana at the AFCON and at the World Cup with mixed performances.



After his loan spell from Rio Ave he was snapped up by Chelsea for 6million pounds as his contract was close to expiring and he was not ready to extend his deal.



At Chelsea he was immediately farmed out on loan to going to Vitesse Arnhem in Holland after which he was sent to Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle United before Chelsea sold him to Newcastle after helping them secure qualification to the Premier League in 2017.