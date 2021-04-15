I moved to Georgia because of the Black Sea - Torpedo Kutaisi star Inkoom discloses

Defender Samuel Inkoom

Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has disclosed that he decided to ply his trade in Georgia in order to fulfill a long desire of seeing the famous Black Sea.

Inkoom joined Samtredia FC as a free agent after seeing out his contract with Bulgarian outfit FK Dunav during the 2019/20 season.



He was reported to be one of the most expensive signings in the Georgian top-flight, having arrived on a contract worth €800,000.



The 31-year-old spent one season at the club before leaving to join rivals Torpedo Kutaisi in January 2021.



The former Asante Kotoko right-back was quizzed on his decision to move to Georgia.



“It was the first season spent in an unknown country, in an unknown environment, in a completely foreign world. Other than that, it was a difficult period for football in general and for the world.”

“I’ve played in eleven countries of the world. When I arrived, I said - I have wanted to see the Black Sea for a long time and this wish came true. But the biggest surprise for me was Georgia and Georgians. I will especially choose my manager Gegi Kikabidze, with whom I became friends and I have some plans for the future. I felt really good here.”



Inkoom has featured for clubs including FC Basel, Dnipro, Antalyaspor and Boavista.



The Black Sea is a marginal sea of the Atlantic Ocean lying between Europe and Asia; east of the Balkans (Southeast Europe), south of the East European Plain in Eastern Europe, west of the Caucasus, and north of Anatolia in Western Asia.



It is bordered by Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine.