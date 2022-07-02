13
Menu
Sports

I nearly gave up on playing for Ghana - Denis Odoi

Dennis Odoi 56789 Black Stars defender Denis Odoi

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi has revealed that he wasn't thinking about getting a call-up to play for Ghana because of his age.

However, because of his strong work ethic, he got the call to wear the iconic Black Stars jersey.

Odoi made his debut for Ghana’s Black Stars in March 2022, at the age of 33 he helped the West African country granted the only ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

“I didn’t expect to be here. The process took a very long time for me to get everything sorted. I think you talk about three to four years," he said.

“After the last Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), I didn’t get called up, so I thought it was over. I said, maybe I’m too old. Maybe they don’t want me. But then it turned out that not all my papers were done,”

Odoi later got a call from the coach that his papers were nearly completed and he said “And I was like, okay, if it’s done, then I’ll come.”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Exclude Ofori-Atta from negotiations, remove Bawumia from EMT - Mahama to Nana Addo
Kofi Adjorlolo set to marry Shatta Wale's mother
Akufo-Addo and four appointees who are in line of fire over IMF move
Many leading members of NPP hate Akufo-Addo - Kwabena Agyapong
Prof. Adei congratulates Mahama for advising government on economy
Did National Cathedral Trustees miss a GH¢1M donation from the Pentecost Church?
Osafo-Maafo breaks silence on leaked ethnocentric Ashanti-Akyem tape
ABA Fuseini jabs Akufo-Addo government
Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF
Mahama outlines five solutions to avert economic catastrophe
Related Articles: