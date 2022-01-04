'I nearly quit football to become a mechanic' - AFCON-bound Edmund Addo reveals

Ghana international Edmund Addo

Black Stars midfielder, Edmund Addo has made an astonishing revelation about his career, having earlier considered giving up following frustrations of traveling abroad to pursue his dream.

The Ghana international and Sheriff Tiraspol star disclosed he nearly switched careers after he was denied a traveling interview a few years ago.



However, he continued to work hard and just three years later he is playing in Europe's elite competition with the likes of Toni Kroos and Casimero, who were his role models.



"Three or four years ago, back then, we went for an interview with this traveling agency and they picked me for that. We were about 14 players and everybody was interviewed except me and when I asked why they said they were done," he told GFA's media.



"So I called one of my bosses called Don, he always takes me out and he is into mechanic, so I told him I want to join him and that I have stopped football," he added.

"I was frustrated because they interviewed everyone and I was the only one left."



Edmund Addo's dream of playing at the Africa Cup of Nations is becoming a reality after he was named in the final 28-man squad for the tournament in Cameroon this month.



