I need a trophy to celebrate my old age - Alhaji Grusah appeals to God

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah

Richard Akrofi vows to win GPL for Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal captain wants to celebrate club owner with league trophy



King Faisal trophy drought continues



King Faisal FC owner, Alhaji Grusah, has called on God to help him celebrate his old age with a league trophy.



The veteran football administrator has never laid his hands on the Ghana Premier League (GPL) trophy and is hopeful that his club will write history this season.



King Faisal are on top form in the ongoing GPL, sitting at the top of the table after 9 matches.



Speaking to Kessben FM, Alhaji Grusah called on God not to let the trophy bypass his team.

"I will be very happy. I'm praying God will have mercy on me in my old age so that we can win the league. Insha Allah, we are praying because he is the one who enstool Kings so we are pleading that he enstool us like Kings", he said.



King Faisal who were almost relegated last term, have had a good start to the 2021/2022 GPL season and are currently at pair with Aduana Stars on 20 points. But they occupy the second position on the table due to the goal difference ratio.



The club's captain, Richard Akrofi, has said the team is doing everything in their capacity to win the league for the bankroller.



"We want to win the league for Alhaji because he has suffered. We will try and win the league for him. We thank God we are leading the table. It's about hard work, determination and discipline that has put us first on the table," he said.



The only trophy in King Faisal's cabinet is Ghana top four cup won in 2004.