I neither smoke nor drink alcohol - Asamoah Gyan opens up on his life

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has stated that he does not smoke or drink alcoholic beverages.

While addressing some misconceptions about him on the Dentaa Show, Gyan said people had formed fallacious opinions about him just to ride on his image for personal gains.



"I know 98% of the things said about me are totally false, but sometimes, I do motivate myself and say, I'm at the top, so definitely, people will try to ride on my name," he said.



The ex-Sunderland forward then added that, despite the fact that he does not smoke or drink, there is a perception of that sort about him due to people's mentality.



"I'm not the only one who people have fabricated lies on. I feel like the mentality we have, when they see a bigger name, they just assume 'this guy is proud', 'this guy smokes weed', and that's it; they tag you. And you know I've never tasted alcohol before; I've never smoked weed before," Gyan clarified.



While he acknowledged that he and his brother had become the target of many due to their status, Gyan noted that the canker becomes irritating at a point, especially when his brother, Baffour, is accused wrongly.

"People don't really understand. When things happen, sometimes, people do blame my brother, who has been the backbone, but they don't know what he has done in my life. He's my backbone; he's my success," Gyan said. "When I hear people say things like that, I just laugh; sometimes, I get upset because they don't know him, they don't know what he does. He doesn't want to see me sad, so he makes sure he does everything, and people don't really understand.



He continued: "When people fabricate lies and put the stories out there, they put the blame on my brother sometimes, which I think it's not fair."



Among others, the Gyan brothers have been tagged as arrogant and abusive.



After musician Castro and his partner, Janet Bandu, got missing in 2014 while on holiday with the Gyan brothers at the Ada Estuary, Gyan was accused of ritual killing, but he denied involvement in the disappearance of the pair.



A portion of a statement from the Gyans read: "We had no hand in that occurrence. We have no moral or legal culpability whatsoever."

In 2020, tennis player Gideon Martey accused the former Ghanaian international footballers of assault. Baffour Gyan, however, denied the accusation.



Baffour said in an interview on Asempa FM that "I and Asamoah Gyan didn't throw our hands at Godwin Martey. It was just an exchange of words. The tempers were high, so some of the words were harsh, and I apologise for that, but we didn't fight him physically. How can we fight at the soldier's premises?"



Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan has said he is training in preparation for a possible World Cup 2022 appearance.



EE/KPE