I never knew football was that big in Ghana - Jojo Wollacot

Jojo Wollacot, Swindon and Blackstars goalkeeper

Swindon Town FC goalie Jojo Wollacott says he never knew about how big football was and didn’t know about its popularity in Ghana until last month when he helped the Black Stars qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup over Nigeria.

The England-based player played a pivotal role in Ghana’s qualification to the Qatar World Cup, especially with his performance in the second leg against Nigeria in Abuja where he made three very excellent saves.



The Swindon Town shot-stopper showed his mettle and proved his doubters wrong with impressive displays in the playoff win over Nigeria after a poor AFCON campaign in Cameroon earlier this year.



On his return to his club after the international break, the 25-year-old kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town against Rochdale and spoke after the match.



Speaking to the media about helping Ghana to qualify for the World Cup, he said, ‘There was pressure in the game, not just to qualify for the World Cup but for the bragging rights of the country, but I just went into it treating it like another game of football, I didn’t put too much pressure on myself and I’m obviously buzzing and delighted.



“I’m not that superstitious but I just made sure I had a solid week of training, I eat well and slept right and that gives you confidence.

“Playing for Ghana, I didn’t realize before I went just how much expectation there is from the country and football is massive in Ghana, a lot of people follow it, so to deliver and make Ghana proud is the best feeling.



“It was probably one of the best feelings of my career.”



The English-born Ghanaian goalkeeper will be facing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Luis Suarez of Uruguay should he make it to the World Cup after Ghana was drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



Ghana will play Portugal on November 24 and then face South Korea on November 28 before their last group game against Uruguay on 2nd December.