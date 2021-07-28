I never meant to disrespect Hearts of Oak - Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama has cleared the air on why he congratulated Accra Hearts of Oak for winning the Ghana Premier League title this season after claiming he doesn’t know about the club in a previous interview.

The Brazilian midfielder and his outfit competed for the 2020/21 league title but fell short as they finished second at the end of the season.



Sadly, it is their bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak that run away with the Ghana Premier League title.



Accepting the defeat in a post-season write-up on his Facebook wall, Fabio Gama has extended a message of congratulations to the Phobians and said he never meant to disrespect them.

"I also want to congratulate Hearts of Oak on the Premier League title. It was never my intention to disrespect them,” he wrote.



"Next season we will come back stronger."



Last season, Fabio Gama was in impressive form as he netted four goals and provided six assists after making 28 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.