I never said I am the right man for the Black Stars job – Annor Walker

Annor Walker

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has denied expressing interest in the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) are in search of a new coach for national team following the sacking of Serbian gaffer Milovan Rajevac after an abysmal performance at the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.



Ghana exited the tournament from the group stage following a poor run of results including losses to Morocco (1-0); Comoros (3-2) and a 1-1 draw with Gabon.



Earlier report suggested the Great Olympics gaffer has claimed he is the right man for the Black Stars job despite Otto Addo and Chris Hughton leading the race.



But in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Annor Walker who is currently the head coach of the Black Stars B has rubbished the report and has called on Ghanaians to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves.

“I have never said I am the right man for the Black Stars job and cannot never say that because when it comes to the Black Stars, I have not work even as an assistant to any of the coaches so I don’t have much experience there unlike the local league.”



“I now coach the Black Stars B and am now gathering the experience at the national level so I cannot just stand up and declare my readiness for the vacant Black Stars job. I was misquoted and I will urge the public to disregard it.”



“Personally, I am not ready for the Black Stars job and I don’t think I am the best to lead the national team at the moment,” he said.