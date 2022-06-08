I never said Juju won the league for Kotoko - Sarfo Gyamfi

Sarfo Gyamfi

Former Asante Kotoko player Sarfo Gyamfi aka the Black President has rubbished reports that he said the team won the 2021/2022 league title through juju.

Kotoko lifted the league title last week after drawing 1-1 with AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



Yaw Annor grabbed the opener before Maxwell Agyemang won the title for the reds with a bullet header in the second half.



The reds will be handed the trophy on Sunday when they face Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Sarfo Gyamfi tacitly revealed in an interview with CTV that the team won the league due to juju in an interview with CTV but has brazenly made a u-turn as the pressure mounts.

"Black Magic (Juju) won the league for Asante Kotoko, we formed an operational to help the club spiritually, we contributed sometimes 50cedis or 100 cedis to help the club on a weekly basis and I can say that this played a key role in our league victory."



But in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM denied such a report and has asked the public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves.



“I never said Asante Kotoko won this year’s league through Juju,” he said.