I never said juju won Asante Kotoko the league – Sarfo Gyamfi

Sarfo Gyamfi. Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi says he never said the Porcupine Warriors won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League through black magic, popularly known as Juju,

The Porcupine Warriors will be crowned champions on Sunday, following their final home game against the already-relegated Elmina Sharks.

Kotoko have been by far the best side in this season's competition, dominating from the start, and it's no surprise they clinched the title last week.

They won a crucial point in their regional rivals, Ashantigold’s backyard to become champions for the record-extending 25th title.

But Sarfo Gyamfi shockingly credited the team's success to juju in an interview with CTV.

"Black Magic (Juju) won the league for Asante Kotoko, we formed an operational to help the club spiritually, we contributed sometimes 50cedis or 100 cedes to help the club at weekly basis and I can say that this played a key role in our league victory."

But in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM denied such report and has asked the public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves.

“I never said Asante Kotoko won this year’s league through Juju” he said.

Kotoko will represent Ghana at next season's CAF Champions League.

