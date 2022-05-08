'I owe my success in life to you' - Tobinco pays tribute to mother

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has stated that he owes his success to his deceased mother, Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin.

He said this while paying tribute to his late mother on Saturday, May 7th, 2022.



Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin who was born in 1937 died on 24th, December 2021 after she took a short sickness at age 84.



The memorial service of Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin was held at the Forecourt of the State House.



The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined several well-wishers at the forecourt of the State House to mourn with Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I and his family.



Also present at the memorial service were the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Odame.

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, Chairman for the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, CEO for Zoomlion Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Ghanaian International Evangelist, Lawrence Tetteh, former Minister of State and Founder of the Salt and Light Ministries Joyce Aryee and Gospel artistes Evangelist Dianah Asamoah, Diana Hamilton and Daughters of Glorious Jesus were also present to mourn with the Tobinco Boss.



At the burial service of Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin, her children, grand children and loved ones shared their tribute as they paid her last respect before her departure.



In his tribute, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I said because of his mother’s motivation, during his youth, he was able to press on regardless of any hurdles he encountered while starting his business.



“I can boldly say that I owe the success and the man I am today to this wonderful woman. Her lessons for me began with the name she called me “Opanynin Amo”, after my uncle. A name she used to condition my mind to know that I was a leader. She was a stern disciplinarian whose life’s goal was to do right by me and my siblings by helping to ensure we had bright futures.”



He continued, “As a child, I often found myself on the receiving end of lecture after lecture for refusing to take my books seriously. At one point in my elementary schooling, my mother who had become tired of my continuous obstinance asked that I be held back three years in school to be in the same class with my younger brother Daniel. Even at that young age, her decision to do this is what put me on my toes and forced me to adjust my views on life. She was the first person who taught me business by stringing me up to sell plantain on the streets of Accra. Because of her Motivation during my youth, I was able to press on regardless of any hurdles I encountered while starting my business.”

Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I sadly said that no words can express the grief of losing his mother, wishing her to rest in perfect peace.



Meanwhile, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Church of Pentecost, Awudua-Tarkwa.



The final funeral rites will also be held at the Community Center at Awudua after the Thanksgiving service at 10 a.m.



Below is the full tribute:



No words can express the grief of losing my mother. I count myself blessed to have been birthed by her.

I can boldly say that I owe the success and the man I am today to this wonderful woman. Her lessons for me began with the name she called me “Opanynin Amo”, after my uncle. A name she used to condition my mind to know that I was a leader.



She was a stern disciplinarian whose life’s goal was to do right by me and my siblings by helping to ensure we had bright futures. As a child, I often found myself on the receiving end of lecture after lecture for refusing to take my books seriously.



At one point in my elementary schooling, my mother who had become tired of my continuous obstinance asked that I be held back three years in school to be in the same class with my younger brother Daniel.



Even at that young age, her decision to do this is what put me on my toes and forced me to adjust my views on life. She was the first person who taught me business by stringing me up to sell plantain on the streets of Accra.



Because of her Motivation during my youth, I was able to press on regardless of any hurdles I encountered while starting my business.

My mother never missed an opportunity to teach us the word of God. She continuously hammered into us the need for a personal relationship with God.



Though we faced financial problems because of our large family size, our mother would do everything in her power to put food on our table, all the while filling our home with beautiful Pentecostal hymns and prayer.



Mother, with this tribute, I want to thank you for the impact you had on my life and the love you showed me and my family. And I bless God for gifting me such wonderful mother,



Da Yie Aunty ! Damirifa Die !