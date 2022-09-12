I owned a football team - Fifi Kwetey

Fifi Kwetey

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Hon. Fifi Fiavi Franklin Kwetey, has disclosed that he has a very staunch interest in football, tracing his affection for the game to his early beginnings.

Mr. Kwetey disclosed that not only did he have an interest in the game, but he loved playing football and developed better in the midfield role.



In an interview with Rev. Erskine on the YLeaderboard Series aired on Y107.9FM’s ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’, he noted that his participation in the game was beyond admirable and at a point brought friends together to form a team.

“I grew up particularly young and very interested in playing football. I don’t know but I had an early interest in it and my main engagement was football in the community. I used to play a lot in my favourite position as midfield. I loved playing there and I was very good at it. I actually had a football club growing up. So, I got the jerseys for my friends, bought the ball and if I lose a match I take the ball away,” he said.



Speaking on his inspiration and how influenced him to path a journey well lived as a renowned politician, he furthered, “I believe we all have different destinies and as a young boy growing up. I don’t know why but I started very early to identify with some people and I think those people somehow impacted me”.