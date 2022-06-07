I pray Augustine Okrah’s attitude does not affect local players - Sam Johnson

Augustine Okrah

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson hopes Augustine Okrah’s decision to refuse Black Stars call-up will not affect other local players in the future.

Okrah, who was initially named in the 33-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers was dropped together with Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh for the game against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.



The 30-year-old was recalled to the team for the four-nation tournament in Japan but declined the invitation.



In an interview with Precise FM, the former Ghana defender expressed disappointment in Okrah and prays his attitude will not affect local players in the future.

“This is the time the coach could have given him the chance to play at the tournament for him to prove him wrong. He should have honoured the call up and prove the coach wrong that he is better than the players he took to Angola for the CAR game”, he told Precise FM.



“Everyone have been campaigning for local players inclusion in the Black stars squad so if after all the campaign and you decline a call up despite being dropped from the squad earlier, I think he has disappointed the local players and I hope and pray his attitude will not affect local players call up in the future.”