I predicted Milo’s future – Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Former GFA president, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Ghana eliminated from AFCON 2021 without a win

Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe calls on GFA to appoint a young coach for Black Stars



Milovan Rajevac oversees Ghana's worst AFCON performance since 1968



Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has said his prediction on Milovan Rajevac failing in his second coming as Black Stars coach has come to pass.



The Hearts of Oak board member revealed on Metro TV that he had predicted that the Serbian would fail when he was asked about his appointment in 2020.



Speaking on good morning Ghana, Nyaho Tamakloe called for the dismissal of the experienced gaffer and also suggested that a young coach should be appointed as a replacement.

“On Rajevac’s second coming, I was interviewed by George Addo of Joy FM and I told him that there was no way he would succeed,” he stated.



“And it has happened. The man has gone and is back; he should go away and give way to other younger people to come,” he added.



Milovan Rajevac was appointed in 2021 to replace Charles Akonnor with hopes of overturning Ghana's below-par performance.



However, the Serbian trainer guided Ghana to the worst AFCON performance since 1968, when the team failed to record a single win at the group stages and was thus eliminated.