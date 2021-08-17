I prefer Ghana winning the AFCON than qualifying for the World Cup – Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu wants Ghana to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title instead of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.

The four-time African champions are yet to end the continental trophy drought since winning the covetous title in 1982.



The Black Stars have come close to ending the trophy drought in the last decade, in 2010 Angola losing to Egypt in the finals and in 2015 Equatorial Guinea- Gabon as the Stars lost to Ivory Coast on penalty shootout.



Speaking to Starr FM, Agyeman-Badu, the former Udinese Calcio marksman said he will prefer Ghana winning the AFCON more than qualifying for the World Cup tournament.



“For me, I will prefer winning the AFCON even more than qualifying to the World Cup, that is my opinion. I have gone to five AFCON’s, I won the U-20 World Cup, I know what I have gained when I won it. So just imagine after 40-years, if these my brothers there can win the AFCON it will be a huge impact on their career and for the nation, so I will prefer that” he said.

Agyemang-Badu announced his retirement from the national team last year after 12-years of service.



He currently plies his trade for the Chinese Super League club Qingdao Huanghai.



