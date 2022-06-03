0
I prefer to finish my contract with Kayserispor – Joseph Attamah Larweh

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Larweh has reiterated his desire to finish his contract with Kayserispor.

The 28-year-old who joined the club in September 2020 current contract will expire in the summer of 2023.

But Attamah Larweh who has become a subject of interest for clubs is not thinking about a move away from Kayserispor.

“I prefer to finish my contract with Kayserispor and see the way forward. I have a year left on my current contract; I would like to continue with them in the upcoming season. I will decide on my future when am done with my contract” he told Angel TV.

The Black Stars versatile player helped his outfit to lift the 2021/22 Turkish Cup.

