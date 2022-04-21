4
Menu
Sports

I prophesied Ghana's qualification to the World Cup - Prophet Badu Kobi

Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi Leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup

Ghana suffer group stage exit at AFCON 2021

Ghana beat Nigeria to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu is claiming credit for prophesying Ghana's qualification to the World Cup.

In a video posted by Galorious Wave church international on Facebook with the caption 'fulfilled prophecy', Badu Kobi prophesied that Ghana will begin to see success in football from 2022.

In the Prophesy, Badu-Kobi was emphatic that 2022 will mark the beginning of success in Ghana Football.

"The only year the Ghana Football Association will start to see success is from 2022 not now. The only year they will start to see success is in 2022. 191, no, 20, no, 21, no; it is 22 that they will start seeing success," he said during the prophecy in October 2019.

Accordingly in 2022, Ghana eliminated Nigeria in the playoffs round to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The qualification means Ghana will make their return to the World's biggest international showpieces after missing the last edition in 2018.

However, in the same year, Ghana recorded their worst ever performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, exiting from the group stages.

Watch the video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter in private ceremony at Jubilee House
Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo should be blamed for Gyakye Quayson’s woes – Allotey Jacobs
'Babies with sharp teeth' label: Rawlings didn't mention any names - Ablakwa
I haven't been fair to Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal coach Arteta in shocking admission
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
Related Articles: