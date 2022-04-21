I prophesied Ghana's qualification to the World Cup - Prophet Badu Kobi

Leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu

Leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu is claiming credit for prophesying Ghana's qualification to the World Cup.



In a video posted by Galorious Wave church international on Facebook with the caption 'fulfilled prophecy', Badu Kobi prophesied that Ghana will begin to see success in football from 2022.



In the Prophesy, Badu-Kobi was emphatic that 2022 will mark the beginning of success in Ghana Football.



"The only year the Ghana Football Association will start to see success is from 2022 not now. The only year they will start to see success is in 2022. 191, no, 20, no, 21, no; it is 22 that they will start seeing success," he said during the prophecy in October 2019.

Accordingly in 2022, Ghana eliminated Nigeria in the playoffs round to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The qualification means Ghana will make their return to the World's biggest international showpieces after missing the last edition in 2018.



However, in the same year, Ghana recorded their worst ever performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, exiting from the group stages.



Watch the video below



