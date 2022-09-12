'I punched coconuts' - Isaac Dogboe replies critics over his swift rise to be world champion

Former world champion, Isaac Dogboe

Ghana’s one-time world champion, Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogboe, has disclosed how he endured obstacles on his journey to becoming a world champion.

Dogboe, who became Ghana’s youngest boxer to win a WBO bantamweight title at 23 years old after defeating Jessie Magdaleno, faced criticism for his swift rise.



Responding to the criticism of having had a fairly easy journey to his rise to stardom as a result of his British upbringing, the 27-year-old stated that he came to Ghana and boxed his way to glory.



According to the boxer, he had to mix with some tough boxers to punch coconut trees, car tires, among others, but unfortunately, these stories are never told.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Dogboe said, “People said Isaac Dogboe got the chance because he was from abroad, but Isaac Dogboe left abroad and came to Ghana.



“I was mixing with the people in Ghana. They were punching coconut trees. I came to punch coconut trees. They were punching car tyres. I came to punch car tyres. We have a beach, we have sand, I was running there, they were also running there,” he added.

According to him, the difference between his quick shot to fame was a result of his commitment and devotion to God.



“The difference between me and them is that I stuck to it. It's your lifestyle and your day-to-day activity. But after all these, I pray to God for progression because I don’t know it all but small, small.



“I want them to understand that… the very things that are on this land are what I’m also using, so you have to start questioning yourself about whether I'm doing right,” he stated.



As he awaits his next world title shot, Dogboe could become a two-time world champion before he turns 30 years old.



