I regret not playing for Asante Kotoko - Don Bortey

Hearts of Oak legend, Don Bortey attends Asante Kotoko's coronation

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are fierce rivals and their rivalry is one of the biggest in African football. Only a handful of players have the privilege of being loved by both sets of fans after playing for both clubs.



Despite not playing for Kotoko, Don Bortey is loved by the Red Army just like Hearts fans adore him.



He was invited to the club's coronation on Sunday, June 12, 2022, when the Porcupines were crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking after the event, Bernard Don Bortey has said he regrets that he did not play for Asante Kotoko.

The Ghana Premier League icon said although he could not wear the famous red jersey, he is certain that his son will play for the Reds.



He shared his regret while talking about how proud he will be if Kotoko are able to win the CAF Champions League next season.



"I would be happy if Kotoko win the competition. I will be happy that a Ghanaian club has won it, so why shouldn't I support them? To be frank, I'm telling you the truth today I regret not playing for Kotoko. But all the same, my son will play for them," he said in audio aired on Accra-based Angel FM.



Asante Kotoko are set to represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League after emerging as champions of the Ghana Premier League.



The Reds were one of Don Bortey's favourite opponents during his heydays. He scored in games involving Kotoko with ease.



He is the second-highest scorer in Kotoko versus Hearts of Oak history. He scored 8 goals, tied with Kotoko great, Baba Yara.

Don Bortey also revealed why he decided to join Kotoko to celebrate their league triumph.



"I went to the stadium as a guest of the program and not that I have joined that Kotoko family. I am not a legend of Asante Kotoko but they gave me a nice reception," he told Pure FM.



He added that his own club Accra Hearts of Oak do not accord their legends with the same reverence as Kotoko do to their legends.



"I don't think the current leaders of Hearts of Oak understand football. They don't allow the old players to get closer to the team. I don't think the current players know some of us."