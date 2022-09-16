I regret picking France over Senegal - Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra with President Akufo-Addo

Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra has disclosed that given the option once again, he would pick Senegal over France as his national team.

Evra who played for the Le Bleus during his playing career was a constant member of the French national team.



Despite being born in Senegal, Evra opted to play for France instead of the Teranga Lions.



Explaining why he would choose to play for Senegal now instead of France, the 41-year-old stated that there is too much ‘politics’ surrounding the French team which makes it difficult for black players.



“When I was young, my parents gave me the choice to choose my national team and because I grew up in France, I chose France,” he stated.



“I understood later that it is important to choose your country of birth because football has become about politics. When you win, you’re a France player, but when you lose, you’re a Senegal player,” the five-time Premier League winner said.

Evra made these comments when he called on Ghana’s president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022.



