I rejected Manchester United to sign for Schalke 04 in 2013 - Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghanaian forward, Kevin Prince-Boateng has said he could have played for English giants Manchester United at some point in his career.

Boateng has played for more than 10 clubs and United would have been part had he agreed to join them eight years ago.



According to Boateng, he was contacted by the Premier League side when he decided to leave AC Milan in 2013, however, he opted for the Bundesliga where he signed for Schalke 04.



Boateng was transferred to Schalke 04 for 10 million euros, an amount Manchester United could’ve easily paid.



"In 2013 I had the opportunity to go to Manchester United, but I chose the Bundesliga,” Boateng revealed.



Boateng spent two years at Schalke 04 as he forced his departure in 2015 after he was suspended by the German club for poor behaviour.

He returned to Milan but struggled with injuries.



He added, "And you have all seen what happened to me at Schalke." That is, two and a half years of scarce attendance, and then continue to shoot between Italy, Germany, Spain and Turkey. But who knows what would have happened ... if he had started learning first."



Boateng also spoke about his relationship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. They shared the same dressing room for two seasons at AC Milan.



"I learned a lot from him, especially the fact of working hard. You must have the desire to do more than the others because in the world of football everyone has talent. But what brings you in front of everyone is the desire to do".



Boateng has won two league titles in his career, one with AC Milan and the other with Barcelona.

