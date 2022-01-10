I saw Black Stars winning AFCON 2021 - 'Prophet' Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata

One of Ghana’s favourite Highlife Musicians Kofi Kinaata has revealed a dream he had about Ghana winning the ongoing AFCON 2021 cup.

According to Kofi Kinaata in a recent Tweet, he saw in a vision that Ghana was going to win the cup. He further explained how he wanted to disclose his vision on the 31st of December 2022 but his network was very bad.



"And I saw #TeamGhana winning the #AFCON2021 wanted to tell u this on the 31st of Dec. but … my net work was very bad that’s why I’m telling you now," his tweet read.



Meanwhile, the battle for the AFCON cup commenced today 9th January 2022. And as expected, the host Country, Cameroon played against Burkina Faso where they won with 2 goals to 1.

See Kofi Kinaata’s post below;



