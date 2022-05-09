I saw people dying but I couldn't save them - May 9 survivor tells story

127 people died in the May 9 disaster

127 people who died in May 9 disaster remembered

The Executive Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 13th 2023 African Games, Kwaku Ofosu Asare has shared his harrowing experience during the May 9 disaster which happened 21 years ago.



A record of 127 football fans died in what has become the darkest day in Ghana’s football history during a match between Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Veteran sports journalist, Kwaku Ofosu Asare who was the commentator for GBC for that match revealed that he witnessed people lose their lives right in front of his face.

According to him, he had two injured people in his car to convey them to the hospital but his car was blocked from moving at the stadium. He noted that these injured people had to be carried on shoulders after his failed attempt.



Sharing his experience at the commemoration of the May 9 disaster, he said, "21 years ago I run commentary when Hearts of Oak played Asante Kotoko and I saw everything, the action, the police, what have you."



"Two supporters were brought to me to put in my car but I couldn’t move my car and they had to be taken out on the shoulders of colleagues.



"I’m sure their names were among those whose names were mentioned. I saw people dying on that day.



"After the match, I went to see where the people died," Kwaku Ofosu Asare said.

