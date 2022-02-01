I see AZ Alkmaar as the perfect step for me - Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah believes joining AZ Alkmaar is the perfect step for him to relaunch his career after struggling at Club Brugge.

Sowah completed his transfer to the Dutch Eredivisie from the Belgium giants in the just ended winter transfer window on Monday.



The 22-year-old joins AZ Alkmaar on loan for the rest of the season after failing to impress at Brugge, having joined them last summer from Leicester City.



"I see AZ as the perfect step for me. The club made a good first impression and the ambition appeals to me," he told the club's official website after completing the move.

“I am an agile player and good on the ball. In addition, I am also a team player. I see myself as a winger, but I can play in several positions."



The 22-year-old made 17 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge and provided one assist in the process.