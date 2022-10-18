1
I see calls for Asamoah Gyan’s return to the Black Stars as a joke – Emmanuel Armah ‘Senegal’

Asamoah Gyan?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana football legend, Emmanuel Armah Senegal has indicated that he sees the calls for Asamoah Gyan’s return to the Black Stars as a joke.

According to him, football is about performance and hence there is no place in the national team for the goal-scoring hero of the Black Stars if he is not actively playing.

“I don't follow certain things. Those who are talking about it I want to tell them that football is based on your performance. We will use your performance to call you before you play the national team.

"The players that they've mentioned their names to rejoin the Black Stars how many league matches have they played? Which team are they playing now? They are just joking,” Emmanuel Armah said as quoted by Ghanasportspage.

He continued, “To be able to play football your performance must be good. You have to perform at the club level. That will create the chance for you to be called. They are just joking and gossiping. That's what I can say.”

In his view, Emmanuel Armah Senegal insists that if Asamoah Gyan can be given a spot on the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, then he can equally be allowed to make a return from retirement to play for the national team.

