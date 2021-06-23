I see it as a normal game - 'Confident' Bashiru Hayford ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Legon Cities coach, Bashiru Hayford sees nothing extraordinary about Accra Hearts of Oak and describes their upcoming game on Thursday, June 24, 2021, as a 'normal game'.

The Royals have been one of the most improved sides in the second round, moving from the relegation zone to a comfortable ninth place.



But they face the Phobians who have not lost a game in their last eight matches in all competitions, winning seven and drawing just one.



However, the former Asante Kotoko gaffer is not worried by the form of his rivals but pleased with the transformation of his team.



"I think it's been a very good transformation because everybody knows that we didn't start well so we've been battling, so far so good," said coach Bashiru Hayford at the prematch conference.



"So many people have said a lot about the upcoming matches, some say it's super extraordinary but I see it as just another game," he added.



"For me as a coach if you are going to war and you think the war is above you then don't go at all. But, me I feel the materials I have compared the team we are going to play it's just a matter of convenience they have their selves in the other team."

Bashiru Hayford is confident his boys can match the Phobians boot for boot as they seek a strong finish to the season.



"There is no clear cut difference so we are taking this match as a normal match and we will go in as a normal match like we did in the first round and many people saw the way we played and we were even handicapped," he continued.



"Going into this game, it's a bit okay, the materials are available and we are going into this game seriously because we didn't start well and so where we anticipated is not where we are but at the same time we have to redeem our images."



"We are not going in as underdogs, we are going in as equal opportunity fighters and so at the end of the game I think the best team will carry the day."



"I've been motivated already with my past experiences because when I'm playing a club I don't fear, I know what it entails and at a point, the materials will speak for the coach."



