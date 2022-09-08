I see why so many teams wanted him - Ex-Crystal Palace star Yannick Bolasie eulogises Kudus

Former Crystal Palace and Everton star, Yannick Bolasie and Black Stars midfielder, Kudus

Former Crystal Palace and Everton star, Yannick Bolasie, has eulogised Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, after the latter's staggering performance for Ajax in their win over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.

Kudus put on a show in Ajax's 4-0 win over Rangers on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, assisting Steven Berghuis before scoring a brilliant solo goal while playing in an unfamiliar false nine role.



Bolasie, who admitted to watching the Ghanaian for the first time, tweeted that he now understands why Kudus was on the radar of several clubs during the summer transfer window.



"Been refreshing to watch…I can see why so many teams wanted him. Looking forward to seeing how he does this season," he tweeted in reply to BBC's John Bennett, who reminisced when he watched Kudus play in midfield under Bolasie' initial tweet about Kudus, which read: "This young Kudus is good...first time watching him."



During the summer window, Everton was keen to sign Kudus, who is lacking minutes at Ajax but the Dutch side refused to sell.

Kudus Mohammed had his first start of the season against Rangers and turned up in style, making a case for first-team football.





