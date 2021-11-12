'I share similar qualities with Cristiano Ronaldo' - Great Olympics star Maxwell Abbey Quaye

R- Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United L- Maxwell Abbey Quaye, Great Olympics

• Great Olympics striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye says he looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo

• Last weekend Maxwell Abbey Quaye scored a hattrick in the league



• Maxwell Abbey leads the GPL top scorer's chat



Great Olympics striker, Maxwell Abbey Quaye has said he shares similar traits with his idol and football great Cristiano Ronaldo.



According to Abbey, he loves the number seven, has an insatiable appetite to win and has an unwavering dedication just like the Manchester United superstar.



The 24-year-old was impressive for the Wonder Club last season, finishing as the club's top scorer.



The current GPL season is two matches young, but Abbey-Quaye has been the major talking point after becoming the first player to net a hat trick of the season.

Reacting to a question asked by a fan on TV3's GPL Express, Abbey revealed that Ronaldo is his inspiration.



“I think Cristiano Ronaldo has been my motivation since childhood and then I am the type of player that likes the number 7 too. That number is a lucky number (and) I like the number. The way he plays, the way he scores, how determined he is and how he fights on the field of play." he said



"You could see I am that type of player where when things are not going on well on the field I go ‘mad’. So, at all costs, I have to do something to win a game. So, I see myself to be a fighter like the way he fights. Even when people think he cannot make it, that is what he does. He also put smiles on the faces of the fans and tries to shut does who criticize him. That is exactly what I do too."



The Black Stars B striker leads the goal king race after his treble against Accra Lions FC.



