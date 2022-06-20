I should have scored more than 22 goals - Yaw Annor

Ashanti Gold forward, Yaw Annor

Yaw Annor wins GPL goal king



Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor is beating himself up for failing to clock more than 22 goals despite winning the Ghana Premier League accolade.



According to him, he could have scored more goals than the tally that has seen him equal former Hearts of Oak striker, Ismael Addo's record of 22 goals in a single Premier League campaign



The former Bechem United winger blamed himself for missing chances, citing that he should have scored 3 or 4 goals against Asante Kotoko on June 2, 2022.



“I should have scored more than 22 goals. For instance, in our game against Kotoko, I should have scored 3 or 4 goals because I had a lot of changes in that game,” he said as quoted by ghanasoccernet.com.

Annor in the said match scored a goal as the game ended one-all at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.



Regarding a possible move from the Miners, the 24-year-old said he is open to joining any of the two most glamorous clubs in Ghana- Kotoko or Hearts of Oak.



“Any team that comes my way, either Kotoko or Hearts (these clubs are the biggest in Ghana) I am ready if they (teams interested) meet the demands of AshGold,” he added.



Yaw Annor clinched the goal king award in a scintillating fashion after he hit a brace to surpass Kotoko's Franck Eouga Mbella on the final day.



Annor scored twice to take his tally to 22 in Ashantigold's two-all stalemate with Bibiani Gold Stars while Etouga went blank in Kotoko's one-all draw against Accra Lions.



The Cameroonian striker on his debut season netted 21 goals for league champions, Asante Kotoko.