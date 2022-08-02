2
I signed for Hearts because of the team's rich history - Yassan Ouatching

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

New Hearts of Oak signing Yassan Ouatching says he decided to join the team because of the club's rich history in Ghana and Africa.

The 23-year-old Central African Republic striker has signed for the phobians and will be part of the Hearts set up for the Confederations Cup.

He has signed a three-year contract with the phobians after passing his medical examinations and reaching terms with the club.

Despite officially not being unveiled by the club the new Hearts striker in an interview with Wontumi TV/FM says that the history convinced him of his new club.

"I signed for Hearts of oak because this team is vast with a rich history in Ghana and Africa football at large."

”I am ready to play in the Ghana premier league and ready to face any club, I want to make history with Hearts of Oak."

The new Hearts of Oak striker played for the Central African Republic national team in the 2022 African Cup of Nations against Ghana which ended 1-1 in Luanda.

