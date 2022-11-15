3
I sometimes shed tears when I see my son on TV - Gideon Mensah’s father

Gideon Mensah24 600x400 Ghana’s left back, Gideon Mensah

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

William Mensah, the father of Ghana's left-back, Gideon Mensah, has disclosed that he is sometimes reduced to tears whenever he watches his son on television playing matches.

Gideon Mensah was born and raised in Dunkwa, Central Region, and his father recognized his talent at a young age, sending him to a football academy at the age of ten.

Recalling how far his son has come, Williams Mensah says his heart is filled with gladness and he cries at times when he watches his son on television.

"I’m overjoyed, and sometimes I shed tears for what the Lord has done for a young boy to get this achievement.

"We are happy to see our son on television with the whole world watching him," William Mensah stated.

Reacting to his son’s inclusion in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, William Mensah noted that "I was happy when I heard the news."

"The entire family was fulfilled seeing him listed in Ghana’s final squad when I sit behind the television and radio listening to people predicting the squad, he is the first to be mentioned in his position and as a father, I’m very much pleased," he stated.

Gideon Mensah is one of the left-backs in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup. The player has been tipped to start in Ghana’s matches at the tournament.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
