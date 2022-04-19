I spoke to Asamoah Gyan before moving to Al Sadd - Andre Ayew

Al Sadd winger Andre Ayew

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has disclosed that he had interactions with his predecessor Asamoah Gyan before his move to Qatari side Al Sadd.



Andre Ayew said in a Joy FM that he consulted Gyan on the move as the legendary striker has an experience playing in the gulf region.



The Black Stars captain said that he firmed up his mind on moving to the country after the talks with Gyan.



“Asamoah Gyan was the one that told me that the league was not easy at all, we could all see that his time at Al Ain was when he scored most goals for the Black Stars," he told Joy Sports.

“He went there and has made a massive impact on the whole of the Gulf.



Andre Ayew, in the same interview poke about his future and what he holds to achieve after the World Cup.



Dede Ayew disclosed that he was not going to call quit on his national team career after the 2022 World Cup.



“I think what is important is to keep working, being fit, being able to play numerous games as I am doing,” he told Joy Sports in a video shared online. “As long as I continue like this, I don’t have an issue.



“We look at a lot of squads – Africa, Europe, players are playing in the national team at 37, 38…So I am not looking at the age, I am looking at me being fit and performing well.”