0
Menu
Sports

I starved for one week after missing penalty at 2015 AFCON final - Razak Brimah reveals

Razak Brimah 234567 Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Brimah,

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ivory Coast beat Ghana to win 2015 AFCON

Razak Briamah joins Linares Deportivo

Razak Briamah keeps most clean sheets at 2015AFCON

Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Brimah, has revealed that after missing a penalty at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals he could not eat for a week.

Ghana lost what was their second final in five years to their neighbours, Ivory Coast.

The match ended scoreless after extra-time, with the Elephants coming back from two goals down in the penalty shootout to win 9-8.

Brimah, who missed his kick said he cried and starved himself for one week after goalkeeper, Sylvain Gbohouo scored the winner to hand Ivory Coast the trophy.

"After missing the penalty, I cried for one week," he told Original FM.

"I like fasting, and I used to fast every Monday and Thursday at that time, but I was so sad, and I fasted throughout that week," he added.

The Linares Deportivo goalie was the first choice for the Black Stars in the tournament hosted by Equatorial Guinea.

He kept four clean sheets in six matches in the competition, the most by a keeper in the tournament.

Watch the match highlights below



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



EE/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Did Akufo-Addo charter private jet for trips to Belgium and Rwanda?
Bawumia cannot come to power – Nyaho-Tamakloe
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan
Related Articles: