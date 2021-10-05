I still don’t understand Kevin-Prince Boateng’s role at Hertha Berlin – Lothar Mathaus

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

German football legend, Lothar Mathaus has taken a swipe at Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, saying that he does not understand his role at Hertha Berlin.

The 34-year-old joined his boyhood club on a one-year deal in the summer and was expected to play a leadership role in the team considering the experience he has gathered over the years.



But the former AC Milan and Barcelona star is yet to live up to expectations as the club continues to struggle in the German Bundesliga this season.



Boateng has struggled with fitness since the start of the season and has been involved in six games in all competitions.

He is yet to score or assist a goal.



Speaking to Sky Sport Deutschland, the former Germany international criticized the Ghanaian forward and said he does not understand his role at Hertha Berlin.



"I still don't understand what role Boateng has in Hertha. I know it's a lot linked to the ds since the days of Eintracht Frankfurt when he was still a great player. But those times are long over," he said.