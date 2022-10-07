I still feel young to play active football – Asamoah Gyan

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is not thinking about retirement as he set sights to return to active football.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer was reported to have expressed his desire to play for the Black Stars at the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



But the former Sunderland star has denied such reports, claiming he was misquoted.



Despite claiming he was misquoted, the former Sunderland star disclosed he still feels young to play active football.

“I want to get back to the field, age-wise, I still feel young to play active football. But I have gained weight after a two-year absence and that is what I am working on. I have already said I want to come back to the field and I enjoy what I do best” he told Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com.



“I want to play active football; it can be any team and if I am ready physically, I can play for any team”



Gyan has been out of action since leaving Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities two seasons ago.